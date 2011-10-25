UPDATE 3-Broadcom sees revenue decline, stock falls

* Q3 rev $1.957 bln vs Street view $1.952 bln
* Sees Q4 rev $1.7 bln to $1.8 bln vs Street view $2 bln
* Sees Q4 gross margin flat to down from Q3
* Shares fall 5 pct in late trade
(Adds company comment, analyst comment, byline)
By Sinead Carew
Oct 25 Broadcom Corp BRCM.O warned revenue
could fall as much as 13 percent this quarter due to broad-
based weakness in demand, even in wireless, where it supplies
chips for Apple Inc (AAPL.O) products such as the iPhone.
The shares in the maker of chips for products from
cellphones to television set-top boxes fell about 5 percent
after it forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $1.7 billion to
$1.8 billion compared with Wall Street expectations for revenue
of $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The guidance is disappointing to say the least," said
Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon. "People thought
there might be enough upside in the wireless business to offset
the rest. It doesn't seem to be the case."
Chief Executive Scott McGregor told analysts on a
conference call that Broadcom orders were slowing, particularly
in the United States and Europe, because its customers were
keeping product inventories low. But while McGregor would not
say when he expects to see an improvement, he tried to be
upbeat.
"I don't think there's the shock to the system like we've
seen in 2008," he said. "It might just be a cleaning out of
inventory and a snap back."
McGregor said Broadcom's wireless business would decline,
despite strength in demand for chips that combine multiple
functions such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Rasgon said
Apple uses Broadcom's combination chips in its iPhone.
McGregor also warned that broadband revenue would decline
this quarter because the company decided to stop development of
chips for digital television and Blu-Ray products. This could
help its margins in future, according Rasgon.
"It's a brutal commodity industry," Rasgon said, referring
to the discontinued products.
The warning comes after rival chip maker Texas Instruments
TXN.N said its revenue could fall 10 percent this quarter.
[ID:nN1E79K1DU]
"I don't think anybody expected Broadcom to be guiding
revenue down 10 percent," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Doug
Freedman, referring to the midpoint of Broadcom's target
range.
Freedman was surprised the forecast decline was in line
with TI, which unlike Broadcom, is exposed to areas such as
industrial equipment, which he had expected to be more
vulnerable to economic shifts than the cellphone market.
"This shows that communications is also going through some
right-sizing," he said.
Broadcom's McGregor also said flooding in Thailand could
affect the company because resulting shortages of hard disk
drives might hurt the sale of products such as computers, for
which Broadcom supplies parts. [ID:nL3E7LO0D0] But he said
without giving specifics that Broadcom might see a smaller
impact than some companies.
The company also said fourth-quarter gross profit margins
would be flat to slightly down from its third quarter gross
margin of 49.5 percent, which Sanford C. Bernstein's Rasgon
said already missed his estimate for 50.1 percent.
Broadcom's third-quarter revenue rose to $1.957 billion
from $1.81 billion a year ago. Wall Street was expecting $1.952
billion.
The reported profit of $270 million, or 48 cents per share,
compared with $328 million, or 60 cents per share, in the same
quarter a year earlier.
Excluding items, Broadcom earnings would have been 82 cents
per share compared with Wall Street estimates of 77 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Broadcom shares fell to $33.90 in after-hours trading after
closing down 4 percent at $35.80 on the Nasdaq stock market.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Tim Dobbyn, Phil
Berlowitz and Andre Grenon)