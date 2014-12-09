UPDATE 1-Broadcom bumps up quarterly revenue outlook, raises dividend

(New throughout, adds details about dividend, share price, background about forecasts and business plans)

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 Broadcom on Tuesday slightly raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue and increased its dividend after abandoning costly competition against Qualcomm in baseband cellphone chips.

Analysts had expected more details on how Broadcom would return cash to shareholders after deciding in June to exit its money-losing cellular baseband chip business.

In a press release, Broadcom said it raised its 2015 quarterly dividend 17 percent to 14 cents per share, and it also announced a $1 billion stock buyback authorization for next year. Shares rose more than 1 percent in extended trade.

The company, based in Irvine, California, said it expects fourth-quarter revenue between $2.075 billion and $2.150 billion, with the midpoint of its forecast at $2.11 billion.

In October, Broadcom said revenue in the fourth quarter would be $2.0 billion to $2.15 billion, with the midpoint of its forecast at $2.075 billion.

As of Tuesday, analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $2.064 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Broadcom have surged 34 percent since the company said in June it was deciding how to get out of baseband technology after falling behind in the development of 4G technology increasingly used by carriers.

Exiting the business frees up resources to focus on the company's better-performing networking and broadband businesses. But having no 4G product may leave the chipmaker at a competitive disadvantage selling its wifi chips in the smartphone market.

Shares of Broadcom rose 1.36 percent in extended trade after closing down 2.04 percent. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by David Gregorio)