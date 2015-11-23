Avago secures unconditional EU approval for $37 bln Broadcom buy

BRUSSELS Nov 23 European antitrust regulators
cleared on Monday Avago Technologies Ltd's planned $37
billion takeover of rival chipmaker Broadcom Corp
without conditions.
Spurred by demand for cheaper chips and new products to
power Internet-connected gadgets as well as the need to cut
costs, the global semi-conductor industry has seen a wave of
consolidation this year, with the Avago, Broadcom deal among the
biggest.
The European Commission said it had some initial concerns,
but these were dispelled after Avago agreed to let other switch
chipmakers have continued access to essential intellectual
property on reasonable terms.
This meant no concessions were required from Avago despite a
preliminary offer, the EU competition authority said, confirming
a Reuters story on Nov. 3.
"Thanks to very good cooperation with the companies the
Commission has been able to approve this multi-billion dollar
takeover within a very short space of time while preserving
effective competition in this crucial high technology sector,"
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.
Avago serves the wireless and industrial markets while
Broadcom's chips are used widely in smartphones made by Apple
and Samsung Electronics
(Reporting By Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop)