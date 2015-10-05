EU regulators to decide on $37 bln Avago, Broadcom deal by Nov. 9

BRUSSELS Oct 5 European Union antitrust
regulators will rule by Nov. 9 whether to clear a $37 billion
bid by U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies for rival
Broadcom Corp, the biggest ever merger in the sector.
The combination of Avago, which serves the wireless and
industrial markets, and Broadcom, which makes connectivity chips
for Apple and Samsung Electronics
smartphones, would create the third-largest semiconductor maker
in the United States.
The European Commission can clear the deal with or without
concessions in the preliminary review or it can open a
full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns about its
competitive impact.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)