Broadcom's 3rd-quarter revenue beats expectations

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Broadcom on Tuesday posted third-quarter revenue of $2.15 billion compared to $2.09 billion in the year-ago quarter and a net profit of $316 million, or 55 cents a share, versus $220 million, or 38 cents last year, as it faces growing competition in mobile chips.

Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter revenue of $2.127 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
