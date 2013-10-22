Broadcom's 3rd-quarter revenue beats expectations

BRIEF-Fiserv CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 mln
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Broadcom on Tuesday posted third-quarter revenue of $2.15 billion compared to $2.09 billion in the year-ago quarter and a net profit of $316 million, or 55 cents a share, versus $220 million, or 38 cents last year, as it faces growing competition in mobile chips.
Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter revenue of $2.127 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail operations with Siemens.
* Neurocrine announces FDA approval of Ingrezza TM (valbenazine) capsules as the first and only approved treatment for adults with tardive dyskinesia (TD)