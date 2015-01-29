版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五 05:11 BJT

Broadcom's fourth-quarter revenue beats expectations

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Broadcom posted higher fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that exceeded Wall Street's expectations as the company increased its focus on wifi and broadband chips.

Broadcom, a leader in connectivity chips with features like Wifi and Bluetooth, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.14 billion, up 3.8 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $2.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
