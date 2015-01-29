UPDATE 2-Broadcom's fourth-quarter results exceed expectations

(Recasts; adds details on Synaptics, analyst comment, stock
reaction)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Broadcom Corp
posted fourth-quarter results on Thursday that exceeded Wall
Street's expectations as the Apple supplier increased its focus
on Wi-Fi and broadband chips, sending its shares higher.
The chipmaker's results appeared to be supported by strong
sales at key customer Apple Inc, which this week said
it sold 74.5 million iPhones in its fiscal first quarter,
trampling expectations.
"They're probably benefiting from the upside of the iPhone
6, but probably offset by Samsung smartphones not selling so
well and some weakness in the Chinese handset market," said
Kevin Cassidy, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus.
Shares of Synaptics Inc, which makes display
drivers for smartphones, surged in extended trade after it
posted fiscal second-quarter results above expectations.
Broadcom shares have soared 28 percent since the company
said in June it was deciding how to get out of baseband
technology after falling behind in the development of 4G
technology increasingly used by carriers.
Exiting that business frees up resources to focus on the
company's better-performing networking and broadband businesses
and the company in December returned some of its freed up cash
to shareholders with an increased dividend.
Broadcom, a leader in connectivity chips with features like
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.14
billion, up 3.8 percent from the year-ago period.
It also said revenue in the first quarter would be $2.0
billion, plus or minus $75 million.
Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of
$2.11 billion and expect first-quarter revenue of $2.01 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the fourth quarter, Broadcom posted a net profit of $390
million, or 64 cents a share, compared with a net profit of $168
million, or 29 cents a share, last year.
Non-GAAP earnings per share totaled 76 cents in the fourth
quarter, including stock-based compensation.
Not including stock-based compensation, Broadcom said its
EPS was 90 cents compared to 87 cents expected by analysts.
Shares of Synaptics rose 9.65 percent in extended trade
after closing regular trade up 1.91 percent at $68.31.
Broadcom's stock rose 1.67 percent in extended trading after
ending up 0.82 percent at $41.31 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
G Crosse)