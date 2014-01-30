版本:
Chipmaker Broadcom reports lower 4th-qtr revenue, but meets expectations

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 Broadcom posted fourth-quarter revenue that was down from a year earlier on Thursday, but the result slightly exceeded analysts' expectations as demand for smartphones shifts to low-end models in China.

The chipmaker reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.06 billion, down 0.8 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $2.020 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
