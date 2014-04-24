Broadcom's first-quarter revenue slightly exceeds expectations

UPDATE 4-Bill O'Reilly out at Fox after harassment allegations
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has parted ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Broadcom posted lower first-quarter revenue on Thursday that slightly exceeded Wall Street's expectations as the chipmaker faces growing competition in China's smartphone market.
Broadcom reported first-quarter revenue of $1.98 billion, down 1 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected first-quarter revenue of $1.958 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Texas Instruments Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 19 Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured after a faulty Takata air bag inflator ruptured during a March 3 crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.