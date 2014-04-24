Broadcom's first-quarter revenue slightly exceeds expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Broadcom posted lower first-quarter revenue on Thursday that slightly exceeded Wall Street's expectations as the chipmaker faces growing competition in China's smartphone market.

Broadcom reported first-quarter revenue of $1.98 billion, down 1 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected first-quarter revenue of $1.958 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)