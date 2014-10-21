CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Broadcom's third-quarter revenue exceeds expectations

(Corrects fourth paragraph to show non-GAAP earnings in third
quarter, not second quarter)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Broadcom posted
higher third-quarter revenue on Tuesday that exceeded Wall
Street's expectations as the chipmaker focused on networking and
broadband chips, sending its shares 4 percent higher.
Broadcom, a leader in connectivity chips with features like
Wifi and Bluetooth, reported third-quarter revenue of $2.26
billion, up 5.3 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on
average had expected third-quarter revenue of $2.17 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the third quarter, Broadcom had a net profit of $98
million, or 16 cents a share, compared with a net profit of $316
million, or 55 cents a share, last year.
It said revenue in the fourth quarter would be $2.0 billion
to $2.15 billion, with the midpoint of its forecast at $2.075
billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 91 cents in the third
quarter.
Analysts on average had expected third-quarter revenue of
$2.17 billion and fourth-quarter revenue of $2.11 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Broadcom's stock rose 3.8 percent in extended trading after
closing up 2.84 percent at $37.33 in regular Nasdaq trade.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard
Orr)