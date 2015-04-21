Chipmaker Broadcom's quarterly revenue rises 4 pct

April 21 Wireless chip maker Broadcom Inc reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of its Wifi and broadband chips to smartphone makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd .

Broadcom's net income rose to $209 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $165 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.06 billion from $1.98 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)