UPDATE 1-BroadSoft Q3 beats on strong demand

(Follows alerts)
* Q3 adj. EPS $0.38 vs est. $0.22
* Q3 rev $35.7, up 60 pct, beats est. $32.3 mln
* Sees Q4 adj. EPS $0.23-$0.30 vs est. $0.27
* Sees Q4 rev $36-$38 mln vs est. $36.2 mln
Nov 7 Internet communications company BroadSoft
Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results
helped by strong demand from its service provider customers.
BroadSoft received a "sizeable" order for its newly updated
hosted call center applications in the third quarter, the
company said in a statement.
BroadSoft, which sells software that enables voice and
multimedia Internet communications, forecast fourth-quarter
adjusted earnings of 23-30 cents a share, on sales of $36-$38
million.
Analysts on average, expect fourth-quarter earnings of 27
cents a share, on sales of $36.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third-quarter, the company earned $7.3 million, or
26 cents a share, compared with $1.2 million, or 5 cents a
share, last year.
Quarterly revenue grew 60 percent to $35.7 million.
Excluding special items, BroadSoft earned 38 cents a share,
topping analysts' expectation for earnings of 22 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based BroadSoft's shares, which
have gained nearly 40 percent over the last three months, closed
at $36.41 on Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)