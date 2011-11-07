UPDATE 1-BroadSoft Q3 beats on strong demand

(Follows alerts)

* Q3 adj. EPS $0.38 vs est. $0.22

* Q3 rev $35.7, up 60 pct, beats est. $32.3 mln

* Sees Q4 adj. EPS $0.23-$0.30 vs est. $0.27

* Sees Q4 rev $36-$38 mln vs est. $36.2 mln

Nov 7 Internet communications company BroadSoft Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by strong demand from its service provider customers.

BroadSoft received a "sizeable" order for its newly updated hosted call center applications in the third quarter, the company said in a statement.

BroadSoft, which sells software that enables voice and multimedia Internet communications, forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 23-30 cents a share, on sales of $36-$38 million.

Analysts on average, expect fourth-quarter earnings of 27 cents a share, on sales of $36.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third-quarter, the company earned $7.3 million, or 26 cents a share, compared with $1.2 million, or 5 cents a share, last year.

Quarterly revenue grew 60 percent to $35.7 million.

Excluding special items, BroadSoft earned 38 cents a share, topping analysts' expectation for earnings of 22 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based BroadSoft's shares, which have gained nearly 40 percent over the last three months, closed at $36.41 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)