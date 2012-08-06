UPDATE 1-BroadSoft raises FY forecast after 2nd-qtr beat; shares up

* Second-quarter adj EPS $0.33 vs est $0.21
* Second-quarter rev $40.5 mln vs est $37.4 mln
* Shares rise 22 pct after the bell
Aug 7 BroadSoft Inc's quarterly profit
easily beat analysts' estimates on strong software license sales
in the Americas and Europe, and the internet communications
company raised its full-year earnings forecast for the second
time since February.
Shares of the company, which sells software that telecom
companies use to provide voice and video services to customers,
rose 22 percent to $33.95 in after-market trading.
"In Europe, we saw new demand from emerging markets and had
two new tier 1 customers contribute to revenue," CEO Michael
Tessler said on a call with analysts.
Revenue from Europe, Middle East and Africa, doubled to $9.8
million in the second quarter, while revenue from the Americas
rose 16 percent to $27.3 million.
The company performed exceptionally well when compared with
peers like Juniper Networks Inc and Acme Packet Inc
, Needham & Co analyst Brent Bracelin said.
BroadSoft now expects a full-year profit of $1.30 to $1.40
per share, excluding items, on revenue of $162 million to $167
million.
It had previously forecast an adjusted profit of $1.22 to
$1.32 per share and revenue of $158 million to $162 million, for
2012.
Net income fell to $2.4 million, or 8 cents per share for
the second quarter, from $15.8 million, or 57 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company, which competes with
Alcatel-Lucent and Avaya Inc, earned 33
cents per share.
Revenue rose 26 percent to $40.5 million.
Analysts expected BroadSoft to earn of 21 cents per share on
revenue of $37.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The shares, which had hit a year high of $45.32 on May 3,
closed at $27.90 on the Nasdaq on Monday.