版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 20:14 BJT

Brocade Communications raises share buyback program to $1 bln

Sept 25 Network equipment maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc said it raised its share buyback program to $1 billion from $308 million.

The company, which has a market value of about $3.62 billion, did not specify the period over which it will buy the shares back.

Brocade Communications shares were up about 3 percent in premarket trading. The stock closed at $8.18 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐