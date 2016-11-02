Chipmaker Broadcom to buy network gear maker Brocade for $5.5 bln

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy network gear maker Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.5 billion in cash, to expand its fibre channel and storage businesses.
The $12.75 per share offer represents a premium of 46.7 percent to Brocade's Friday close. Bloomberg reported on Monday that Brocade was in talks to sell itself.
Singapore-based Broadcom, formerly called Avago, is known for its connectivity chips while California-based Brocade makes networking hardware, software and storage products. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.