Brocade looking for a buyer again - WSJ

Oct 27 Brocade Communications System Inc may be back to looking at prospective buyers, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company had hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners in 2009 to look for prospective buyers for it, which did not result in a sale, the paper reported.

The San-Jose, California-based maker of switches and routers for managing data traffic, has a market value of $2.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Brocade was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)