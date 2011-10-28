Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 27 Brocade Communications System Inc may be back to looking at prospective buyers, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company had hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners in 2009 to look for prospective buyers for it, which did not result in a sale, the paper reported.
The San-Jose, California-based maker of switches and routers for managing data traffic, has a market value of $2.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Brocade was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.