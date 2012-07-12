U.S. grain trade wants answers in PFGBest broker scandal

* Confidence in futures markets, regulators shaken again
* Iowa ag secretary: PFG collapse adds to farmers' concerns
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, July 11 The largest U.S. grain trade
group was stunned by the latest scandal to hit the futures
industry when Iowa-based brokerage PFGBest collapsed after
regulators accused the firm of misappropriating customer funds.
"Even though we don't know at this point the scope of
Peregrine's agricultural customers or their grain customers, it
is troubling to have another failure this soon after MF Global
at a time when presumably there was enhanced oversight by
regulators," Todd Kemp, vice president of marketing for the
National Grain and Feed Association, said.
NGFA members, who include more than 1,000 grain elevators,
food processors and exporters, are still reeling from the
collapse of giant broker MF Global just nine months
ago when $1.6 billion in segregated customer funds disappeared,
hitting dozens of large farm-related businesses with massive
losses.
Peregrine Financial Group, PFGBest's regulated unit, filed
for bankruptcy on Tuesday in Chicago after regulators accused it
of misappropriating customer funds for more than two years.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which along
with industry regulators had given a clean bill of health to
dozens of brokers following spot checks in January, alleged that
Peregrine Financial Group and its owner, Russell Wasendorf Sr,
had defrauded customers and lied to regulators in order to hide
a shortfall that now exceeds $200 million.
Kemp said even if the potential losses among its members
from accounts at PFGBest ended up as a fraction of the losses at
MF Global, the latest scandal eroded confidence in the futures
markets and regulators and signaled a need for further scrutiny
and change.
"We issued some preliminary recommendations back in April
and more recently some recommendations to the CFTC and the
Congress for some policy changes that we think are more
important now than ever to enhance customer protections both
before and after a bankruptcy or a liquidation situation," Kemp
said.
Those proposed changes included daily public reporting of
segregated fund investments and other improved market
transparency measures; more detailed and frequent audits of
brokers; and rigorous review of capital requirements for
qualifying brokers.
"We are really looking forward to a full explanation from
the regulators about just what happens and how apparently it
happens over a fairly long period of time before detected," Kemp
said.
Diana Klemme, vice president of Grain Service Corp in
Atlanta, which serves many agricultural hedgers in the futures
markets, said the PFGBest news is exactly what the grain
business did not need at a time confidence in the markets was
beginning to rebuild after the MF Global fiasco.
"The industry is infuriated over this because it affects
everyone. Our customers raised the question of -- if an audit
doesn't catch problems, what does? In this case it was a suicide
attempt. It's almost beyond belief that after MF Global that's
the way a problem was discovered," Klemme said.
PFGBest was not a clearing member of a futures exchange like
the CME Group, so oversight for its activity fell to the
CFTC and the National Futures Association, a self-regulator for
the trillion dollar derivatives markets.
"You'd certainly think NFA would be suspicious of directing
inquiries to a post office box," Klemme said.
Russell Wasendorf Sr, PFGBest's founder and chairman,
intercepted confidential regulatory documents that were mailed
by the NFA to what it believed was U.S. Bank, a person close to
the situation told Reuters on Tuesday. Wasendorf forged
signatures and fabricated bank balances on the documents and
simply mailed them back to Chicago-based NFA, the person said.
The scheme apparently began to unravel as the NFA shifted to
electronic confirmations.
The CFTC complaint, which relies on many of the details
released on Monday by the NFA, the broker's main regulator, said
the bank account that PFG reported was holding $225 million in
1,845 customer accounts actually contained less than $10
million.
The exact number of accounts that were tied to agricultural
futures positions is not yet known. CME grain traders said that
significant selling came into the grain markets late Monday and
continued overnight, which seemed to be traders closing out
positions. PFGBest's clearing firm, Jefferies & Co, said
on Tuesday it had liquidated accounts of PFGBest starting on
Monday when the firm missed a margin call, or a request for more
funds to hold trading positions.
The spokesman for the Iowa Department of Agriculture said on
Wednesday that although concerned farmers had been calling in
for reaction and advice to the news, few had so far said they
had accounts at PFGBest. The Minnesota and Nebraska departments
of agriculture said as of Wednesday afternoon they had not yet
received any farmer calls regarding PFG.
"Just shows the need for some type of insurance type
coverage to pursue whether full segregation of funds is a viable
alternative," Klemme said of another idea floated in the grain
trade after the collapse of MF Global and waves of criticism for
CFTC and the CME in subsequent months. "Clearly more regulation
and laws do not necessarily change anything. We've got plenty of
regulations and audits that didn't catch the problem."
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey said the problems
at PFGBest added to concerns about how safe farmers' money is at
brokerages after the collapse of MF Global.
"It causes questions into the regulation," he said. "Who was
watching it and how easy is it to figure out the financials of
the companies involved?
"I certainly have heard folks suggest that we ought to think
of having some way of having insurance that would insure those
accounts," Northey added. "I don't know that we want to make
life terribly more complicated and expensive -- but at least
some way to insure those accounts."