Brokerage Mint Partners to start Singapore operations -sources

* At least two middle distillates brokers hired
* Possibly starting fuel oil and crude oil desks
* Middle distillates derivatives volumes up by 20 percent in
2011
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, May 21 London-based Mint Partners,
which was acquired by interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc
in 2010, is expanding into energy brokerage in Asia by
starting a middle distillates broking desk next month, industry
sources familiar with the matter said.
Mint Partners did not respond to queries from Reuters.
Interdealer brokers operate in the over the counter
derivatives market and act as intermediaries between major
dealers to facilitate trades between them.
Mint Partners has hired at least two middle distillates
brokers, Andrew Pearce and Elliot Pitcher from rival firm ICAP
to start the desk in June, the sources, who have knowledge of
the situation, said.
Four others, two from OceanConnect, one from BGC Radix and
one from TFS Energy could also be joining the firm, added the
sources, who asked not to be identified. But this could not be
confirmed.
It is unclear if the brokerage firm plans to offer the whole
spectrum of energy products, but one of the sources said it
could also be starting a fuel oil and crude oil desk.
Mint Partners, an agency broker that opened in 2004, has its
headquarters in London, with the business expanding with offices
in Dubai, New York and Switzerland, according to BGC Partners'
website.
From its initial focus on the institutional equities market,
the firm's scope has broadened to credit, rates, foreign
exchange, commodities and energy products, it stated.
The firm says it has more than 500 clients, including FTSE
listed companies, financial institutions, private equity firms
and hedge funds, and more than 100 brokers at the time of the
acquisition by BGC Partners.
BGC Partners, which bought the majority of Mint Partners'
assets for 306,001 sterling ($482,000), according to a filing
with Britain's Companies House, is active in the global fixed
income, interest rates, foreign exchange, equity derivatives,
credit derivatives, futures and structured product markets.
BGC Partners is not new to the commodity business. It
expanded into brokerage services in the energy markets by
acquiring Singapore-based Radix Energy in March, 2008, with oil
products including crude oil, naphtha, middle distillates, fuel
oil and freight swap derivatives.
MIDDLE DISTILLATES VOLUMES
Middle distillates volumes traded in the over-the-counter
market have been steadily increasing, with a rise of nearly 20
percent in 2011 volumes over 2010, to stand at about 453 million
barrels, Reuters data shows.
Derivatives trading in 2012, however, has suffered a
slowdown, sapped by the weak global economic outlook and high
oil prices that have capped fuel demand. Just 148 million
barrels traded from January to April this year, the data showed.
Still, in the interdealer broker field, there is often
fierce rivalry between companies to hire the most sought-after
individuals.
There are at least six other brokerages dealing with middle
distillates in Singapore --ICAP, TFS Energy, BGC Radix, PVM Oil
Associates, OceanConnect and Ginga Petroleum.