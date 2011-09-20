Banco do Brasil broker to raise energy buyout fund

FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil, Sept 20 Banco do
Brasil's (BBAS3.SA) securities and brokerage unit plans to
raise 1 billion reais ($555 million) from investors for a
private equity fund focused on renewable energy investments, a
senior executive said on Tuesday.
The unit, known as BB DTVM, also plans to expand in other
South American nations, said Carlos Massaru Takahashi,
president of the Sao Paulo-based brokerage. Targets include
Chile, Colombia and Peru, he said on the sidelines of an event
in the resort city of Florianopolis.
($1=1.80 reais)
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal)