Banco do Brasil broker to raise energy buyout fund

FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil, Sept 20 Banco do Brasil's (BBAS3.SA) securities and brokerage unit plans to raise 1 billion reais ($555 million) from investors for a private equity fund focused on renewable energy investments, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

The unit, known as BB DTVM, also plans to expand in other South American nations, said Carlos Massaru Takahashi, president of the Sao Paulo-based brokerage. Targets include Chile, Colombia and Peru, he said on the sidelines of an event in the resort city of Florianopolis. ($1=1.80 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)