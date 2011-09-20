UPDATE 1-Banco do Brasil unit to raise $555 mln for fund

* Private equity fund-raising seen at record this year
By Aluisio Alves
FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil, Sept 20 A unit of Banco
do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), the nation's biggest lender by assets,
plans to raise 1 billion reais ($555 million) for a private
equity fund focused on renewable energy projects, underscoring
the search for high-yielding investments in the long term.
The unit, known as BB DTVM, lunched the fund in August
jointly with Banco Votorantim and an undisclosed foreign
investment fund, said Carlos Massaru Takahashi, president of
the Sao Paulo-based asset manager, which oversees 410 billion
reais in assets.
Targeted projects include windpower and biomass plants, as
well as small-sized hydropower dams, he noted. The fund, which
will funnel resources into the projects through a special
purpose vehicle, will invest in as many as 35 projects -- some
of which could have an investment horizon of up to 30 years.
"This should be the first of many funds focused on
infrastructure investments," Massaru said on the sidelines of
an event in the resort city of Florianopolis.
Alternative energy investments have been a favorite target
for buyout firms seeking to tap Latin America's largest economy
for growth and returns. BB DTVM's effort comes at a time when
fund-raising for Brazil-focused private equity funds is
expected to reach a record.
Buyout firms raised $4.9 billion in the first six months of
the year, 59 percent more than the same period a year earlier,
according to the Latin American Venture Capital Association,
LAVCA. The group said last week that the strong results for the
first half put 2011 on track to surpass the record-setting
total of $8.1 billion raised from investors last year.
Brazil lured two-thirds of total Latin American
fund-raising through June, LAVCA noted.
BB DTVM and its partners in the fund expect to list the
fund and some of the projects, Massaru said, adding that about
15 percent of the distribution will be focused on retail
investors.
Concessions and other heavy construction projects are being
considered for further fund-raising efforts, the executive
said.
The unit also has plans to expand in other South American
nations, brokerage. Targets include shops in Chile, Colombia
and Peru, he added.
Brazilian asset management firms are expanding in other
South American nations including Chile, where stable economic
conditions and low interest rates have drawn wealthy investors
seeking to diversify their investments.
In addition, the same money managers are looking elsewhere
in Latin America for complex instruments such as exchange
traded funds due to a dearth of such assets in South America's
largest country.
BTG Pactual [BTG.UL], Brazil's biggest independent
securities firm, is in talks to acquire Chilean rival Celfin
Capital. Itau Unibanco's wealth management unit recently sealed
a deal with Chile's Munita, Cruzat & Claro to increase its
presence in that market.
($1=1.80 reais)
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo,
editing by Matthew Lewis)