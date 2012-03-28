Merrill, Morgan Stanley seen losing grip on rich

| March 28
March 28 The biggest U.S. brokerages have set
their sights set on attracting the wealthiest Americans, but a
new study concludes a growing number of multi-millionaire
households are taking their money elsewhere.
The share of high net worth customers' assets held by the
top f our b rokers -- Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Merrill Lynch,
Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS Wealth Management Americas -- has
fallen since the financial crisis and will continue to fall,
research firm Cerulli Associates said in a report on Wednesday.
That market share, which peaked at 56 percent in 2007, fell
to 45 percent last year and is expected to drop to 42 percent by
2014. The companies together had $2.1 trillion in assets from
clients with at least $5 million to invest.
Boutique firms, trust companies, family offices and
private-client businesses owned by rival investment banks a re
gaining those clients over the bigger brokerage houses, Cerulli
said.
"Firms that were perceived as safe provided a safe haven for
nervous investors and advisers that were ready to make a move,"
Cerulli analyst Rob Testa said.
That's not encouraging news for the big brokerages, which
are targeting an ever-wealthier clientele to boost revenue and
profitability.
Merrill, for example, is discouraging brokers from taking on
new clients with less than $250,000 so that they have more time
to find and work with million-dollar accounts.
Consulting firm McKinsey & Co recently declared the $1
million to $10 million account as the "sweet spot" for private
banks, because these clients generate higher margins -- two to
three times more than investors with tens or hundreds of
millions of dollars.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Representatives of the
other three companies did not respond to requests for comment.
Cerulli said the market shifts were first driven by the 2008
financial crisis, when Merrill was rescued by a Bank of America
takeover and taxpayers bailed out Morgan Stanley,
Citigroup and UBS to keep them solvent.
Waves of financial advisers, meanwhile, moved to smaller and
more independent wealth managers in search of greater stability
or fewer conflicts of interest.
Wealth managers that gained business include the private
client units of banks such as Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, Bank of New York Mellon and Barclays
. This group eclipsed the big fou r bro kerages for the
first time in 2010, overseeing $2.2 trillion or 47 percent of
U.S. high net worth assets.
Trust companies like Northern Trust also gained, as
did multi-family offices such as Bessemer Trust and SunTrust
Banks' GenSpring, whose clients span generations and can
control hundreds of millions of dollars, the report showed.
Registered investment advisers and family-office firms grew
the fastest, increasing assets under management by 18 percent to
$356 billion in 2010, compared with a 2 percent boost among the
big four brokerages.
The playing field also has been leveled, Testa said, in that
smaller firms are competing with Wall Street's biggest banks in
terms of investments and technology. On the other hand, wealth
managers affiliated with investment banks can help sell private
businesses, underwrite public offerings and extend credit.
"Everybody in the industry wants to serve this clientele,"
Testa said. "Size does not always beget success."