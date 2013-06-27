COMPLY-When cheating lands brokers on the street

| June 27
June 27You would think that aspiring financial
professionals would have learned not to cheat on tests long
before setting their sights on Wall Street, but not everyone got
that memo.
Every year, some would-be brokers kill their careers by
cheating on licensing exams, according to a review of the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's disciplinary database.
There aren't very many of them - a handful every year that are
not a significant percentage of the 185,000 licensing tests
administered by FINRA annually. But their flameouts are
colorful.
The case files are sprinkled with grownups who have stashed
answers in bathrooms, sneaked out to their cars to peek at study
guides, and more.
"It speaks volumes to the character of these people," said
Alan Wolper, a securities lawyer for Ulmer Berne LLP in Chicago
and former director of FINRA's Atlanta office. "They want to
manage retail money, but by their nature they are cheats."
When they get caught, FINRA, in most cases, bans them
entirely from the securities industry.
The problem of cheating on those exams is nothing new,
though technology improvements have made it more difficult. Now,
for example, electronic palm scans make it harder to hire
stand-ins - something that scores of would-be brokers were
caught doing in the 1990s. Some people still try.
PEEKING IN THE BATHROOM
Most cheating incidents reported in FINRA's disciplinary
database involve the general stockbroker exam, known in the
business as the "Series 7." Passing the 250-question multiple
choice exam is the gateway to working with retail investors.
Some think it's a killer test. Candidates must master everything
from industry advertising rules to determining which types of
investments are suitable for clients. Last year, 32 percent
failed the test, according to FINRA.
FINRA settled three separate disciplinary cases related to
cheating incidents since late last year. The regulator barred
two of the individuals and meted out a two year-suspension in
the third case.
A proctor in one of the cases found a brokerage trainee's
alleged study materials hidden above ceiling tiles in a testing
center bathroom, according to the settlement. A broker in
another case allegedly peeked at review materials stashed on top
of a locker in a break room during an exam for an additional
type of license. The third case involved an aspiring broker who
was suspended for allegedly having notes on hand during the
exam, according to FINRA.
None of those involved admitted or denied FINRA's charges.
Efforts to locate them were not successful.
Some brokers and trainees are brazen in other ways. Lawyers
contacted by Reuters said they knew of at least two active FINRA
enforcement cases against people who hired test-takers for their
licensing exams. A FINRA spokeswoman declined to comment.
HIGH-TECH PROCTORING
Security for licensing exams is always a concern, a FINRA
spokeswoman said. The testing companies that administer FINRA
exams must follow the regulator's securities procedures,
including locking up test-takers' personal belongings when they
arrive. Other measures include video surveillance and scheduled
bathroom breaks.
Technology advances have helped to dramatically scale back
cheating during the past decade - not just in the securities
industry, but in other fields, according to Robert Whelan,
president and chief executive of Pearson VUE, a unit of
London-based Pearon Plc that runs testing centers,
including those for the securities industry.
Many industries, for example, use a testing system that
generates completely different tests for each person, drawing
from a database of thousands of potential questions. That makes
it impossible to predict what the questions may be, Whelan said.
Prometric, another testing center company that works with
FINRA, began scanning test-takers last year with metal detector
wands. The company is a unit of New Jersey-based Educational
Testing Service.
Such a policy, which prevents people from bringing cell
phones and cameras into testing rooms, could deter another
potential threat: test preparation companies whose employees may
take exams in order to copy questions for their courses, say
lawyers.