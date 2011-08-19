HOW TO PLAY IT: Market turmoil shakes up investor options

THE ISSUE: Three weeks of roller-coaster equity markets
have left many investors exhausted and financial advisers
searching for answers. We talked to some advisers about
real-world options, geared to clients' risk tolerance.
By Joseph A. Giannone and Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK Aug 19 Income-generating stocks and
bonds can provide stability and reassurance during volatile
periods.
Andrew Morse, a veteran broker at HighTower Advisors LLC in
New York, steers some of his affluent clients toward
dividend-paying companies with modest debt loads and operations
in faster-growing regions such as Asia.
One such company is McDonald's Corp. (MCD.N), the $88
billion fast-food giant that pays a nearly 3 percent dividend
yield and in July beat estimates by reporting a 5 percent rise
in sales.
Todd Morgan, senior managing partner of Bel Air Investment
Advisors in Los Angeles, says many of his clients had moved
assets to cash and bonds ahead of the recent downturn. That
allowed them to redeployed into high-dividend stocks at
discounted prices last week.
Investors could do well, he said, with blue chips like
Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) shares,
each of which yields more than Treasury bonds.
"What would you rather own for the next 10 years?," asks
Morgan, whose firm oversees $6.5 billion.
P&G shares yield 3.45 percent, while Johnson & Johnson
stock pays 3.6 percent. By comparison, the benchmark 10-year
Treasury note was yielding 2.1 percent on Friday.
Investors averse to stock-picking might embrace vehicles
such as the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY.P), a passive fund
comprised of dividend paying stocks, or the Manning & Napier
Dividend Focus mutual fund (MNDFX.O).
The mutual fund is down nearly 10 percent since July 22,
and the S&P Dividend ETF is down 12 percent in the same period,
smaller declines than the 16 percent drop in the S&P 500 Index.
RISKIER PLAYS
Exchange-traded funds are generally thought of as efficient
vehicles for both small and large players to play the market.
Taking a short position on the $2.7 billion iShares MSCI
Germany ETF (EWG.P) could be a good strategy to profit from
Europe's fiscal woes, said Paul Justice, an ETF analyst at
Morningstar.
"Germany is export-driven and if Europe continues to
suffer, Germany will suffer disproportionately," he said.
Investors bearish on the United States and its financial
services companies may want to short the $4.8 billion Financial
Select Sector SPDR (XLF.P), which sank 21 percent in the past
month, he said.
Those who expect market volatility to persist can purchase
securities based on the CBOE's Market Volatility Index, such as
the $1.3 billion iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures
exchange-traded note (VXX.P) The index has roughly doubled
since July 22, when the recent market swoon began.
Advisers and clients with a real taste for risk can try
leveraged and inverse ETFs, said Tom Lydon, president of Global
Trends Investments, an adviser managing $95 million.
"These are for people who are watching the markets every
day," he said. "You can't just buy them and hold on because
they don't correlate exactly to the market over long periods."
The Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA and state
securities regulators have issued warnings about the dangers of
owning leveraged or inverse ETFs, which amplify risks by using
debt and derivatives.
Advisers said it's important to discuss investments in
difficult times.
"Clients are starting to understand that abnormal is
normal," said Howard Sontag, whose New York-based Sontag
Advisory LLC manages $5 billion in assets for super-wealthy
families. "We cannot control market volatility, but we can
build a portfolio that gives our clients some comfort."
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone and Jessica Toonkel;
Editing by Walden Siew)