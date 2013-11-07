COMPLY-When brokerages look away from advisers' shady pasts

Nov 7 There are no second acts in American life
unless you are a stock broker. Then, there can be third and
fourth acts, too.
Some brokers who get fired have no trouble getting a new job
the next day. Others move from firm to firm, despite having
regulatory troubles or mounting complaints from customers.
They may cause future problems for investors and their new
firms, says Wall Street's self-funded regulator, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority. It has started looking closely at
those who already have complaints in their past.
Lawyers and investor advocates say some brokers are allowed
to stay in the business long after they have caused harm.
Consider former Beverly Hills-based broker Bambi Holzer. She
racked up 64 complaints from customers, roughly 60 of them after
2001. Five different firms hired her in that time and it took
years for FINRA, which oversees 630,000 brokers, to target her.
Now, the past is nipping at Holzer's heels. FINRA filed a
disciplinary action against her for allegedly selling risky,
illiquid privately issued securities to clients who couldn't
afford to lose their money. Holzer also allegedly lied on
regulatory forms, says FINRA.
Her lawyer has said Holzer did not know that certain
securities she sold would later be revealed as fraudulent. Nor
was she responsible for details on her regulatory forms, which a
former firm's staff prepared, he said.
The case, while extreme, illustrates what lawyers say is a
recurring problem on Wall Street: firms that prize a broker's
potential to beef up their bottom lines, despite the broker's
risk of spelling trouble for clients.
Even isolated cases pose a risk to investors, lawyers say.
What's more, the firms could have to defend themselves against
regulators' allegations of not properly supervising the brokers.
"You scratch your head and say, 'What are these firms
thinking?'" said Philip Aidikoff, a securities lawyer in Beverly
Hills, California, who represents investors.
A solution can't come soon enough, say lawyers for
investors. "I've come across this fact pattern many times in the
past 10 years," said Jason Doss, president of the Public
Investors Arbitration Bar Association, a group of lawyers who
represent investors in securities arbitration cases.
To compound matters, investors, who typically have no idea
why their brokers are moving on, follow them - usually to
smaller firms that are happy to pick up the extra revenue, even
from brokers who pose a risk, Doss said.
MORE THAN SUBTLE
There are often big hints that a broker could spell trouble
for investors. One broker's road to ruin kicked off with being
fired in 2001 by Paine Webber, now part of UBS AG, for
making misleading statements about a customer, according to a
disclosure report.
The broker, Debbie Saleh, immediately found another job at
Wachovia Securities Inc., now part of Wells Fargo & Co.,
and then another at Wedbush Securities in 2004, according to
regulatory filings. A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said the company
does not comment on former employees, and a Wedbush spokesman
did not return a call requesting comment.
Saleh neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations,
according to a settlement.
But the problems that led to her firing in 2001 were a sign
of things to come: FINRA threw Saleh out of the industry in
2009, partly because of misleading addresses and account
histories she sent to insurance companies that helped her carry
out a pattern of sales practice abuses, such as buying and
selling variable annuities for one client 17 times in two years,
FINRA said. Efforts to locate Saleh were not successful.
TOO MUCH TRUST
Sometimes even just one regulatory disclosure can say a lot.
A unit of Lincoln National Corp. hired former New Jersey
broker Hugh Hunsinger, Jr. in 2001, two months after he stepped
down from another firm where he allegedly used stationery and
business cards that falsely said he was a certified financial
planner, among other things, according to a regulatory
disclosure. FINRA slapped Hunsinger with a $5,000 fine. He
neither admitted nor denied the allegations.
The dishonesty would play out on a bigger scale years later:
In August, Hunsinger plead guilty to stealing nearly $1.4
million from accounts he managed for his parents, according to
the New Jersey Attorney General's office. He will be sentenced
on Friday and faces possible prison time.
A Lincoln spokeswoman did not respond to a call and email
requesting comment.
PURGING BROKERS
The cases are raising questions about whether some problem
brokers are lingering in the industry for too long.
But FINRA defends its record. It has barred nearly 2,300
brokers since 2008 and continues to "aggressively investigate"
brokers who may have engaged in serious misconduct, said Susan
Axelrod, FINRA's head of regulatory operations.
Nonetheless, the regulator established a program earlier
this year to expedite investigations and disciplinary cases
against certain problem brokers, she said. "We wanted to make
sure higher-risk brokers were moving to the front of the line,"
Axelrod told Reuters.
Throwing out bad apples early is the key to keeping the
industry clean, said Barbara Roper, investor protection director
for the Consumer Federation of America.
"There isn't some God-given right to work in the securities
business," Roper said. "We have licensing requirements, in part,
so licenses can be taken away."