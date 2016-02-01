U.S. brokerages consider revamping procedures to prevent bad trades

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S. brokerages are taking steps
to change the way their agents trade in an attempt to protect
clients from the next big selloff.
Wells Fargo & Co, for instance, has instituted an
early-warning system that interrupts brokers and advisers trying
to enter stop-loss orders, which were accused of inflaming the
August "flash crash" and resulting in deep losses for some
investors.
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit is
discussing whether to ban such orders altogether, according to
people outside the company aware of those conversations.
Investors with advisers and brokers were among those scarred
Aug. 24 when U.S. markets sank so quickly that trading in many
stocks and exchange-traded funds was repeatedly halted.
Now, when Wells Fargo advisers place stop-losses on ETFs,
closed-end funds and some other securities, they see a pop-up
warning suggesting a "limit" order that could be processed only
at a certain price or better.
Analyses of summertime trading glitches by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, ETF issuer BlackRock Inc
and the New York Stock Exchange blamed stop-loss orders
as a primary issue on Aug. 24, warping the market's ability to
absorb sales of stocks and ETFs.
Stop-loss orders allow investors to automatically sell an
investment after it hits a pre-determined price. They are used
by investors hoping to minimize losses.
The problem is that once the target price is reached,
stop-losses become "market" orders and are executed at the next
available price. During fast sell-offs a stock or ETF's price
can crash through the stop-loss level, causing the investment to
be sold at a lower price.
This happened on Aug. 24 when some ETFs and stocks sank 30
percent or more from their prior-day close minutes after trading
started, only to recover later that day.
Analysts have said making changes to order types could help
prevent fast selloffs. The NYSE, owned by Intercontinental
Exchange Inc, is no longer accepting stop-losses itself.
But the exchange said most such orders are launched by
brokerages; when a brokerage executes a trade triggered by a
stop-loss order, it comes to the exchange simply as a market
order.
Wells has 15,000 advisers and brokers that manage $1.6
trillion; Merrill has 16,000 such agents that manage $2.5
trillion. The top four wealth managers by assets - Wells,
Merrill, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG - hold $407
billion of the $2.2 trillion in U.S. ETFs, according to
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
A Merrill spokeswoman said the company is educating its
advisers on limit orders. Charles Schwab Corp said it
still offers stop orders and warns clients of the risks.
