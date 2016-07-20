Brookfield to invest $1 bln in JV with SBI for Indian distressed assets

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MUMBAI, July 20 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc aims to pump in about $1 billion into a proposed joint venture with India's top lender State Bank of India that will invest in distressed assets in the South Asian nation, the companies said on Wednesday.
Brookfield will commit about 70 billion rupees ($1 billion) to the venture, while SBI will contribute up to 5 percent of its total investments, according to a joint statement.
The joint venture may at a later stage seek participation from other lenders in the identified assets, the statement said. ($1 = 67.2100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.