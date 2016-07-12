CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Brookfield raises $14 billion for global infrastructure fund

(Corrects figures throughout to US$ from C$)
TORONTO, July 12 Brookfield Asset Management
said on Tuesday it had raised $14 billion for its new
global infrastructure fund, giving it a war chest to hunt for
assets around the world.
Like many other global investors, the Canadian asset
management firm views infrastructure as an increasingly
attractive alternative to low-yielding government bonds and
volatile global equity markets.
Brookfield said over 120 institutions had invested in the
fund, including public and private pension plans, sovereign
wealth funds, and other financial institutions. Brookfield
itself committed $4 billion.
"This fundraise demonstrates that demand for infrastructure
investing is growing as investors continue to increase their
allocations to real assets," said Sam Pollock, head of
Brookfield's infrastructure business.
The fund has so far committed to invest more than $3 billion
in assets including a portfolio of U.S. hydroelectric
facilities, a portfolio of Brazilian electricity transmission
projects, a Colombian power generation company, a portfolio of
Peruvian toll roads and a U.S. water infrastructure project
developer.
($1 = 1.3020 Canadian dollars)
