Brookfield to establish global facilities management business

TORONTO Jan 23 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
said on Friday it has reached an agreement to acquire
the 50 percent interest of its Canadian and Australian
facilities management businesses that it does not already own
from Johnson Controls Inc for about $200 million.
The firm, which manages over $200 billion in assets, said
the move is part of a broader plan to create a global facilities
management business.
With the termination of its joint venture agreements with
Johnson Controls, Brookfield plans to immediately launch its
facilities management businesses in scale in the United States
and Europe.
