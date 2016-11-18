UPDATE 1-Brookfield Asset proposes to take 50-60 pct stake in TerraForm Power

(Adds details)
Nov 18 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
proposed on Friday to take a 50-60 percent stake in bankrupt
solar company SunEdison Inc unit TerraForm Power Inc
, a week after it expressed interest in buying the
"yieldco".
The cash offer of $13 for class A and class B shares of
TerraForm Power is nearly in line with the class A stock's
Thursday close of $13.01. (bit.ly/2g3NTiW)
The company's shares have risen 48.7 percent since
Brookfield took a stake in the company on June 29, when it
expressed interest in buying SunEdison's stake in TerraForm.
Yieldcos are publicly traded units that hold renewable
energy assets, including those bought from the parent company.
The asset manager also said it was prepared to make an offer
for SunEdison's other unit TerraForm Global Inc.
Brookfield said last week it had met with TerraForm Power
and TerraForm Global to discuss options for a deal. (bit.ly/2fB6Pp3)
One option included Brookfield replacing SunEdison as the
sponsor of the yieldcos, keeping them as listed entities and
purchasing their class A and class B shares.
Brookfield had said it could alternatively purchase the two
yieldcos for cash.
Canada's largest alternative-asset manager's latest offer
comes after the yieldcos said on Tuesday they had requested
bondholders to waive financial statement reporting
requirements.(bit.ly/2g3MdGt)
If the bondholders agree to the waiver the yieldcos could
incur additional costs and covenant restrictions, limiting their
ability to raise capital. On the other hand if the reporting
requirements are not waived, the yieldcos face a potential
default on bonds necessitating bankruptcy protection.
Brookfield said on Friday it was prepared to act as an
interim sponsor of the yieldcos, starting immediately, for a
period of up to six months.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)