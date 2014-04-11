版本:
Brazil homebuilder Brookfield sees deliveries up in 2014

SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian homebuilder Brookfield Incorporacoes SA expects unofficially to deliver 15,000 to 20,000 units in 2014, up from 13,141 units delivered in 2013, a company executive said on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings on Friday.

The company posted its fifth straight quarterly loss late Thursday as it struggled with sales cancellations and asset writedowns. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Alden Bentley)
