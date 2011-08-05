UPDATE 1-Brookfield Office Q2 leasing rises 23 percent

* Q2 FFO $0.30/unit vs $0.30/unit last year
* Occupancy rate finished at 93.8 pct
* Q2 property oper income rises 21 pct to $217 mln
Aug 5 Brookfield Office Properties
reported a 23 percent jump in leasing activity as demand
rose with an improvement in global economy.
Brookfield, a major office landlord in Manhattan and other
North American cities, said it leased 1.6 million square feet of
space during the quarter, up slightly from 1.3 million square
feet leased in the year-before quarter.
The company said FFO for the second quarter was $166
million, or $0.30 per share. In the year-ago quarter, it was
$156 million, or $0.30 per share, a year ago.
FFO is a measure that strips out the effects of depreciation
and other factors from the earnings of property companies.
Commercial property net operating income for the second
quarter rose 21 percent to $217 million.
Brookfield shares closed at C$8.98 Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)