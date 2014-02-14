Brookfield Asset Management cash flow more than doubles in Q4

BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
TORONTO Feb 14 Brookfield Asset Management Inc's funds from operation (FFO), a measure of cash flow for real estate management companies, more than doubled in the fourth quarter as investor hunger for real assets boosted fees and assets under management.
FFO rose to $1.03 billion, or $1.59 per share, from $459 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier, mostly due to carried interest on private funds received during the quarter.
The Canadian property, power and infrastructure investor said on Friday its consolidated net income rose 9 percent to $850 million, or $1.08 per share.
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.