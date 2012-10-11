版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management CEO Flatt says sale of GGP would be premature

Oct 11 Brookfield Asset Management Inc : * CEO flatt says it's "too early" to sell General Growth Properties Inc

