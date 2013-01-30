Brookfield Asset Management sells C$350 mln of debt-term sheet

Jan 30 Brookfield Asset Management Inc
on Wednesday sold C$350 million ($350 million) medium-term
notes in reopenings of two existing issues, according to a term
sheet seen by Reuters.
The sale included C$175 million ($175 million) of 3.95
percent notes, due April 9, 2019, and were priced at 102.247 to
yield 3.541 percent or 182 basis points over the Canadian
government benchmark.
The sale also included C$175 million ($175 million) of 4.54
percent notes, due March 31, 2023, and were priced at 102.307 to
yield 4.257 percent or 224 basis points over the Canadian
government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce and Royal Bank of Canada were the
bookrunning managers of the sale.