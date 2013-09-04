Brookfield Asset Management sells C$425 mln debt in 2 parts

Sept 4 Brookfield Asset Management Inc on Wednesday sold C$425 million ($405 million) of debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Brookfield sold C$300 million ($286 million) of new medium term notes, due March 8, 2024. The 5.04 percent notes were priced at 99.960 to yield 5.045 percent or 225 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The company also sold C$125 million in a reopening of an existing issue. The 5.95 percent debentures, which are due June 14, 2035, were priced at 96.079 to yield 6.282 percent or 310 basis points over the government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, HSBC and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale.