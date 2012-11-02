版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Office Properties says World Financial Center up and running

Nov 2 Brookfield Office Properties Inc : * Says world financial center up and running * Says one liberty plaza suffered minor wind damage to handfuld of windows and

no water damage, power restored * One New York plaza still not back online * Says storm will have no material financial impact on the company

