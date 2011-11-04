UPDATE 1-Brookfield Office Q3 leasing up; raises FY FFO outlook

Nov 4 Brookfield Office Properties said
it achieved its leasing activity targets for the year and now
expected to beat its guidance for funds from operations (FFO).
Brookfield, an office landlord in Manhattan and other North
American cities, said it now expected FFO of $1.12-$1.14 per
share for the year. It had previously expected $1.05-$1.10.
Third quarter's FFO were $168 million, or 30 cents per
share, compared with $169 million, or 32 cents per share a year
ago.
FFO is a measure that strips out the effects of depreciation
and other factors from the earnings of property companies.
Brookfield leased 3 million square feet of space in the
quarter and recorded an occupancy rate of 92.6 percent.
Last year, it leased 1.1 million square feet of space and
its occupancy rate was 95.1 percent.
