CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners to buy real estate co for $1.1 bln

(Corrects deal value to $1.1 billion from C$1.1 billion in headline and bullets)

Aug 7 Aug 7 Brookfield Property Partners LP : * Brookfield to acquire leading industrial and logistics property company * Says deal valued at $1.1 billion * Says to acquire Industrial Developments International Inc. (IDI) from the U.S. subsidiary of Kajima Corporation * Says Brookfield Property Partners will own an approximate 25% interest in IDI * Says transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

