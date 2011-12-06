UPDATE 1-Prudential to exit real estate brokerage business

DEC 6 Prudential Financial Inc said it will sell its real estate brokerage and relocation services business to an affiliate of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management for about $110 million.

Prudential has also agreed to give Brookfield about $430 million in transitional financing through purchase and credit facilities, it said in a regulatory filing.

Brookfield Residential Property Services, which acquired the Prudential business, said the deal positions it as the third largest residential real estate brokerage in North America.

Earl Lee will continue to lead the U.S. real estate business, while Rick Schwartz, president of Brookfield Global Relocation Services, will head the combined global relocation services business.