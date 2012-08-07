Brookfield Residential profit up on new orders, higher prices

Aug 07 Brookfield Residential Properties Inc reported a 16 percent increase in second-quarter profit on improved selling prices and higher order bookings.

Second-quarter net income for the North American homebuilder rose to $21.8 million, or 22 cents per share, from $19.3 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $248.3 million.

Shares of Brookfield, which went public in April 2011, closed at C$11.50 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.