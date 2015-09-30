Brookings fellow resigns after Senator Warren accuses him of conflicts

| WASHINGTON, Sept 29
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 A prominent Brookings
Institution fellow resigned on Tuesday, after Massachusetts
Senator Elizabeth Warren accused him of failing to fully
disclose industry funding tied to a study that criticized the
U.S. Labor Department's plan to regulate brokerages.
The resignation of Robert Litan came just one day after
Warren, a Democrat, sent Brookings' president a letter demanding
to know more about the think tank's policies on financial
conflicts and details about the communications between Litan and
Capital Group, an investment firm that funded his research
paper.
"He has acknowledged that he made a mistake in not following
Brookings regulations designed to uphold the independence of the
institution," Brookings President Strobe Talbott said in a
statement provided to Reuters.
Warren's concerns center a study that Litan and researcher
Hal Singer jointly conducted which examined a controversial plan
by the Labor Department to try and rein in conflicts posed by
brokers who offer retirement advice.
The proposal has garnered fierce opposition from Wall
Street, and Litan's study concluded that the plan could harm
consumers.
Litan testified about the study's findings in a July hearing
before a U.S. Senate panel, in which he represented himself as a
fellow at Brookings.
The study was conducted by Litan and Singer in their
capacity as staffers for Economists, Inc., a consulting firm.
Although his testimony and his study did disclose that
Capital Group provided funding, Warren said that she later
learned this was not the full story.
In a series of follow-up questions Warren sent to Litan
after the hearing, she said he disclosed that Capital Group also
provided feedback and editorial comments on a draft.
This, she said, ran counter to his claim at the hearing that
he and Singer were "solely responsible" for the study's
conclusions.
In addition, he disclosed that Capital Group had paid
Economists Inc $85,000 for the study, and his share was $38,800.
In her letter to Brookings, Warren said the lack of
disclosure raises "significant questions about the impartiality
of the study and its conclusions."
Litan, a former top official in the Clinton administration,
did not respond to an email seeking comment.
He is a well-known economics expert in Washington who has
authored or co-authored over 25 books.
"We greatly appreciate all the good work Bob has done for
Brookings over the 40-plus years he has been connected to this
institution," Talbott said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)