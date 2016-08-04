MOVES-Brooks Macdonald names Toby Birch as private wealth manager

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Wealth management group Brooks Macdonald Group Plc named Toby Birch as a private wealth manager.
Birch, who will be based in Guernsey, worked for a family office, Blackfish Capital Holdings, before establishing a bullion-dealing service which he sold in 2015. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer