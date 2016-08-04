版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 18:50 BJT

MOVES-Brooks Macdonald names Toby Birch as private wealth manager

Aug 4 Wealth management group Brooks Macdonald Group Plc named Toby Birch as a private wealth manager.

Birch, who will be based in Guernsey, worked for a family office, Blackfish Capital Holdings, before establishing a bullion-dealing service which he sold in 2015. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

