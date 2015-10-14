Supermarket chain Brookshire Grocery explores sale - sources

Oct 14 Brookshire Grocery Company is exploring a
sale that could value the family-owned operator of supermarket
stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas at as much as $1
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The move underscores a trend toward consolidation in the
fragmented U.S. supermarket sector, as companies respond to low
profit margins by seeking economies of scale through
acquisitions.
Brookshire is working with investment bank JPMorgan Chase &
Co on an auction that has attracted larger peers,
including Albertsons Companies Inc, the people said this
week.
Albertsons, which is on the verge of going public in an IPO,
in 2013 acquired United Supermarkets, which operates 54 stores
throughout Texas.
Brookshire has annual earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization of around $150 million, the people
added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the sale
process is confidential. Brookshire had no immediate comment.
JPMorgan and Albertsons declined to comment.
Based in Tyler, Texas, Brookshire operates more than 150
stores under the Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods and FRESH by
Brookshire brands. It was founded in 1928 by the late Wood T.
Brookshire.
Brookshire is not unionized, making it more attractive to
potential buyers. Both Albertsons and its biggest competitor
Kroger already have a foothold in Texas. The largest direct
competitor of Brookshire in Texas is H.E. Butt Grocery Co.
No supermarket chain has a presence across all U.S. states,
though some of them have growing aspirations. The top three
industry players, Publix Super Markets, Albertsons and Kroger Co
collectively have a market share of just 27 percent,
according to IBIS World.
Recent acquisitions in the sector include Albertsons' $9.2
billion takeover of Safeway earlier this year, and Kroger's $2.4
billion purchase of North Carolina-based Harris Teeter last
year.
Albertsons is scheduled to price its initial public offering
later on Wednesday, seeking to raise as much as $1.7 billion. It
plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt.
