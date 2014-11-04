MOVES-Brooks Macdonald International names senior investment manager

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
Nov 4 Investment manager Brooks Macdonald International, a unit of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc, said it appointed David Smith senior investment manager in its Guernsey office.
Smith, who has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, joins from Brewin Dolphin, where he was divisional director responsible for operation of the Guernsey office.
He has also worked at International Asset Monitor and Bachmann Asset Management. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Caci awarded $48 million prime contract to support U.S. Army chief information officer/G-6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: