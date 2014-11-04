版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 4日 星期二 20:25 BJT

MOVES-Brooks Macdonald International names senior investment manager

Nov 4 Investment manager Brooks Macdonald International, a unit of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc, said it appointed David Smith senior investment manager in its Guernsey office.

Smith, who has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, joins from Brewin Dolphin, where he was divisional director responsible for operation of the Guernsey office.

He has also worked at International Asset Monitor and Bachmann Asset Management. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐