ON THE MOVE-Brown Brothers expands N. Carolina wealth team

May 1 Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, the New
York-based financial services partnership that is also the
oldest and largest U.S. private bank, has hired a former Credit
Suisse veteran to expand its wealth management business
in North Carolina.
Jamie Cann, a 14-year industry veteran, joined Brown
Brothers' Charlotte wealth management office in February as a
relationship manager and vice president. He worked for seven
years at Credit Suisse in the equities division in both New York
and San Francisco. Before joining Brown Brothers, Cann worked in
business development for Afton Capital Management.
In his new role, Cann is responsible for managing investment
portfolios and providing investment-related advice to clients.
He reports directly to Rand Ayer, managing director and head of
the firm's Charlotte office.
Brown Brothers Harriman, privately held and founded in 1818,
offers services that include corporate banking, investment
management, investor services and mergers and acquisitions
advisory services, in addition to its wealth management
business. The firm's wealth management division has $18.8
billion in assets under management. The company does not
disclose individual client assets under management.
Brown Brothers Harriman is known for its ties with a "Who's
Who" of American politicians and central bankers, including the
late W. Averell Harriman, who was a partner in the firm.
Harriman was a governor of New York state and a diplomat who
served U.S. presidents from Franklin Roosevelt to Lyndon
Johnson. Alan Greenspan, the former chairman of the Federal
Reserve, also has worked for Brown Brothers Harriman.