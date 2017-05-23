UPDATE 1-Constellation Brands offers to buy Jack Daniel's owner - CNBC

(Adds Constellation Brands response)
May 23 Constellation Brands Inc, maker
of Corona and Modelo beers, has offered to buy Jack Daniel's
owner Brown-Forman Corp, CNBC reported on Tuesday,
citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Brown-Forman is not interested in selling, but has informed
the board of Constellation Brands' interest, the report said,
citing sources. (cnb.cx/2qgRZYM)
Shares of Brown-Forman, which has a market cap of about $22
billion, fell 3.8 percent to $54.93 in late afternoon trading on
Tuesday. Constellation slipped 1.3 percent to $181.72.
The Brown family, fifth-generation owners of Brown-Forman,
control a majority of voting shares and have historically
indicated that they do not want to sell the company, according
to the report.
Brown-Forman declined to comment, while Constellation Brands
said it was company policy to not comment on rumors or
speculation regarding any transaction.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)