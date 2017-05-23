版本:
UPDATE 1-Constellation Brands offers to buy Jack Daniel's owner - CNBC

(Adds Constellation Brands response)

May 23 Constellation Brands Inc, maker of Corona and Modelo beers, has offered to buy Jack Daniel's owner Brown-Forman Corp, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Brown-Forman is not interested in selling, but has informed the board of Constellation Brands' interest, the report said, citing sources. (cnb.cx/2qgRZYM)

Shares of Brown-Forman, which has a market cap of about $22 billion, fell 3.8 percent to $54.93 in late afternoon trading on Tuesday. Constellation slipped 1.3 percent to $181.72.

The Brown family, fifth-generation owners of Brown-Forman, control a majority of voting shares and have historically indicated that they do not want to sell the company, according to the report.

Brown-Forman declined to comment, while Constellation Brands said it was company policy to not comment on rumors or speculation regarding any transaction. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
