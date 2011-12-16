UPDATE 1-Brown & Brown to buy Arrowhead General Insurance

BRIEF-Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 mln people use Facebook Lite around the world
* Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 million people use facebook lite around the world - post Further company coverage:
Dec 16 U.S. insurance broker Brown & Brown Inc said it has agreed to buy Arrowhead General Insurance Agency Inc for $395 million in cash.
Brown & Brown said it will buy Arrowhead from Spectrum Equity Investors, JMI Equity and a management equityholder group.
The company said the purchase price is subject to adjustments for certain items such as Arrowhead's working capital, debt and net tax operating losses.
The insurance broker said an additional payment of up to $5 million may be made three years after closing.
"It is expected that this transaction will increase our total annual revenue and number of team members by approximately ten percent," Brown & Brown Chief Executive Powell Brown said in a statement.
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS