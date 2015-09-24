CORRECTED-MOVES-Brown Brothers Harriman names William Tyree to top post

(Corrects company's name to Brown Brothers Harriman & Co from
Brown Brother Harriman & Co in the headline and first paragraph)
Sept 22 Brown Brothers Harriman & Co said
William Tyree would take over the reins at the U.S. private bank
from Douglas "Digger" Donohue from January.
Tyree, 53, will succeed Donahue as managing partner, the
firm's equivalent of a chief executive position.
Donahue joined BBH in 1976 and has been managing partner
since 2008. He will soon be 65, the customary age at which BBH
partners relinquish managerial responsibility.
Tyree joined BBH in 1985 and has been the bank's head of
investor services business for the past eight years. His
replacement will be named later.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)