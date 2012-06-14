REFILE-UPDATE 1-Brown-Forman proposes 3-for-2 stock split

LSE-Deutsche Boerse HQ would be in London -LSE CEO
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
* To split both Class A, Class B common stock
* Split will not affect qtrly dividend payable on July 2
June 14 Brown-Forman Corp, the maker of Jack Daniel's whiskey, said its board proposed a three-for-two stock split for all of its common shares in the form of stock dividend.
The company, which also owns Southern Comfort and Finlandia, said the new shares would be distributed on or about Aug. 10, if the split is approved by shareholders.
"(The) split reflects the company's continued confidence in our ability to generate long-term growth in both earnings and cash flow and would mark the sixth split in the last 35 years," Chief Executive Paul Varga said.
The split will not affect the regular quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share payable on July 2, the company said in a statement.
Brown-Forman shares, which have more than doubled in value over the past three years, closed at $88.44 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
SHANGHAI, March 3 South Korean firms are being squeezed in China, in suspected retaliation for Seoul's deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, highlighting the tools China can deploy to hit back at the corporate interests of trade partners it disagrees with.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.