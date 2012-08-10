RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-PNC amends erroeous Brown-Forman filing

(Corrects headline and text after PNC revises filing to show it does not control 10.32 pct stake in Brown-Forman)

Aug 10 Aug 10 PNC Financial Services Group Inc said on Friday that it erroneously reported a 10.32 percent stake in Brown-Forman Corp, which would have made it the alcoholic drink maker's largest shareholder, with shares worth $810.9 million.

The financial services company does own a stake in Brown-Forman, but it is below the 5 percent threshold that would require PNC to disclose the stake, PNC spokeswoman Amy Vargo said. She could not say how the error occurred.

The erroneous disclosure was made in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PNC later filed an amended document to correct the error.

-as of July 31 - SEC filing